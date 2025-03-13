Beach user fees are on the horizon in South Dundas

SOUTH DUNDAS – Beach user fees could be implemented as soon as this summer.

Following a joint waterfront committees meeting South Dundas staff started to plan the implementation of fees for users of the Morrisburg and Iroquois beaches.

South Dundas director of parks, recreation and facilities David Jansen presented a report to council at the March 5 council meeting outlining the next steps towards implementing user pay beach access on weekends and holidays during July and August.

“It’s still a work in progress,” said Jansen.

Under this planning document it allows for South Dundas residents to pre-register for access to avoid being charged a fee.

“It costs a lot of money to look after the beaches, so if we can generate some money to put back into the beaches, that’s a benefit,” said South Dundas deputy mayor Marc St. Pierre who was also part of the joint waterfront committee meeting.

The plan is to hire two adult beach attendants to collect the user fees.

New beach rules limiting the use of shade structures and restricting open fires are also expected to be implemented this summer.

The fee structure has yet to be determined. “We’d like to come up with a fee that’s reasonable,” said Jansen.

That will be determined and set by council at a future meeting.

“I don’t think we’ll get it perfect,” said Jansen. “But, whatever we do is a step in the right direction.”

Council agreed with the continuing to move towards the implementation of user fees both South Dundas municipal beaches.

“Now’s the time,” said South Dundas mayor Jason Broad.

South Dundas councillor Cole Veinotte suggested moving towards boat launch fees as well, but council agreed to focus on the beach fees at this point.

“This is a good start,” said Deputy Mayor St. Pierre. “Lets just try something.”

South Dundas councillor Tom Smyth questioned whether the fees collected will cover the cost of the additional staffing.

“I think so,” said St. Pierre.

