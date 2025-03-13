Seaway ice-breaking operations begin March 15

MORRISBURG – Along the St. Lawrence River, there is no surer sign of the approaching spring than the opening of the St. Lawrence Seaway navigation season.

The Great Lakes Seaway Development Corporation, which manages the U.S. side of operations on the waterway warned residents on the river that ice-breaking operations will start around March 15 in preparation of the navigation season.

This winter there has been significant ice coverage along the entirety of Lake St. Lawrence and the St. Lawrence River between Iroquois and the Eisenhower Lock near Massena, NY.

The Canadian Coast Guard announced last month it was beginning ice-breaking operations east of Montréal. No formal announcement from the St. Lawrence Seaway Management Corporation which operates the Canadian side of the Seaway operations, or from the CCG have been made on ice-breaking operations for this section of river.

The St. Lawrence Seaway will open the Montréal-Lake Ontario section for navigation March 22 at 8 a.m.

