Inkerman Bridge replacement under budget

CORNWALL – An early tender and a competitive bid process has resulted in nearly $500,000 in savings for the planned Inkerman Bridge replacement project on County Road 3 in Inkerman.

Nine companies bid on the project with Dalcon Constructors Ltd.’s bid of $1,413,100.00 being the lowest bid. Council approved the tender at SDG Counties’ February 18 meeting. SDG Counties staff budgeted $1.9 million for the bridge replacement.

The bridge project was planned for 2024, but was deferred by a year for the Oak Valley Bridge rehabilitation project instead.

The new bridge will have steel plate girders as part of the super-structure and the girders were already purchased for the project.

The construction project will allow for one lane of traffic on the bridge. There will be minimal traffic delays according to the Counties.

A community meeting about the bridge project will be held at the Sevita offices in Inkerman on March 19 from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Work is expected to begin in April.

Council also approved a $5,827,822.08 tender from A.L. Blair Construction for the County Road 22 reconstruction project.

The project will rebuild CR 22 from Highway 138 east to Maxville, totalling 6.25 kilometres. A.L. Blair was the lowest of three companies that bid on the project.

The Counties budgeted $9 million for the project, that will be funded by reserves and debt financing. SDG Counties is currently debt free. In addition to the $5.83 million contract, over $1.12 million will cover power line relocation, $364, 215 for land acquisitions, and additional planning and engineering costs. In all, the CR 22 project will cost $7.55 million. Of that, a reserve set up for CR 22 will fund $3 million, the “Now Needs” road reserve will be drained by $1.8 million, meaning $2.7 million will need to be financed as long-term debt for SDG.

Another large tender approved by council was a $5,347,674.16 bid by Roto Mill Inc. for Cold-in-Place Recycling. The company was the lowest of two bids received. This tender covers a number of roads schedules for asphalt recycling during the 2025 construction season.

Lastly, council approved a $344,767 bid from Willis Kerr Contracting to rehabilitate the Grady’s Bridge on County Road 9 west of Berwick. Willis Kerr was one of eight companies that bid on the project. The winning bid was under the $400,000 budget amount for the project.

