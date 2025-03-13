Good seeks Liberal nomination in SDG

CORNWALL – Cornwall city councillor Sarah Good is seeking the federal Liberal nomination in Stormont-Dundas-Glengarry for the upcoming election. She made the announcement on social media Sunday night following the federal Liberal leadership convention.

“I think this is the right time to let my community know that I have submitted my nomination papers to join the Liberals, and am hopeful to be green lit to run for MP in the SDG riding the next federal election,” she said on social media.

She is currently serving her first term on Cornwall city council. Good led the polls in the 2022 municipal election in that city. Good is a mom and step-mom of two, and lives in downtown Cornwall. She is currently works for the Great River Ontario Health Team.

“What pushed me to run for the Liberals comes down to the threats that we are facing from the Trump Administration, and the threats to our sovereignty,” Good told The Leader. “This is a time for unity, not division. I feel we are pushed too much towards division lately. There is a time and place when we have to band together.”

Good is the first candidate to throw her name into the ring for the local Liberal nomination. It is widely expected that new Liberal Party leader and Prime Minister-designate Mark Carney will go to the polls by May, seeking a mandate of his own. Carney won 86 per cent of his party’s vote in the March 9 leadership race – winning every riding association including SDG. Under Canada’s fixed election date law, a federal election must be held by October 24.

Good said that she is currently meeting with party officials in order to be approved as a candidate. A nomination meeting is likely to be held later in March.

The only candidate nominated so far in SDG is two-term incumbent Member of Parliament Eric Duncan.

In an email to supporters last week, the local NDP riding association sent out a call for interested candidates to represent that party when a federal election is called.

