Quinn wins all but two polls in SDSG

CORNWALL – Official results from Elections Ontario show MPP-elect and PC Party of Ontario candidate Nolan Quinn won all but two of the 78 polls from the February 27 provincial election.

Numbers released March 4 by the office which manages provincial election results set Quinn’s official vote count at 23,221 votes. Liberal parachute candidate Devon Monkhouse received 7,254 votes, NDP candidate Jeremy Rose 4,726 votes, Green Party parachute candidate Nicholas LaPierre 980 votes, New Blue Party candidate Stefan Kohut 818 votes, and Ontario Party candidate Brigitte Sugrue 716 votes.

Spoiled ballots due to improper marking were 131 votes, while 49 ballots were spoiled by not marking any vote. Ontario is one of four provinces that allow a ballot to be declined by a voter. A declined ballot is a process where a voter returns a ballot to the poll clerk, choosing not to select a candidate. This year in Stormont-Dundas-South Glengarry, there were 110 declined ballots, up from 23 in 2022.

