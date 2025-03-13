Obituary – Douglas Robinson

Passed away peacefully at the Woodland Villa Nursing Home, Long Sault, on Sunday, March 9, 2025, Doug Robinson of Elma, age 93. Beloved husband of the late Evelyn Robinson (nee Cook) for 69 years. Loving father of Ruth Turner (Brian) of Barrie, Donald Robinson of Elma and Ann Moore (Stan) of Cardinal. He was predeceased by his parents Edgar and Bessie Robinson (nee McMillan) and his sisters Hazel Robinson, Pearl McIntosh (Wilfred) and Lois Casselman. Dear uncle of Marjorie Servage of Long Sault.

Funeral Arrangements

A graveside funeral service will be held in the spring at New Union Cemetery in Williamsburg. Donations to Winchester District Memorial Hospital would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com. The family wishes to extend a heartfelt thanks to the wonderful staff at Woodland Villa for the excellent care they have provided to Doug.

