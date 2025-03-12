This week’s headlines in The Leader – March 12, 2025

March 12, 2025 Editor News

This week’s headlines in The Leader include:

  • Beach user fees are on the horizon;
  • Trustee calls out Catholic board over lack of school start time discussion;
  • Good seeks Liberal nomination in SDG;
  • Record setting year for Dundas Agricultural show;
  • Inkerman Bridge replacement under budget;
  • Seaway ice-breaking operations begin March 15
  • Quinn wins all but two polls in SDSG;
  • North Dundas hires new CAO;
  • Editorial – Five years ago;
  • Call for more foster caregivers;
  • South Dundas United wraps up winter season championships;
  • These stories and much more in The Leader.

Pick up your copy of The Leader, in-stores now. Select stories published online beginning Thursday.

