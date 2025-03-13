South Dundas United wraps up winter season championships

This slideshow requires JavaScript.
IROQUOIS – South Dundas United FC’s indoor winter soccer (futsal) leagues wrapped up their second season with plenty of action on the court.
Third-seeded Spitfires upset the second-seeded team to reach the finals last week. The team upset the top-seeded Sabres to win the Tim Hortons TimBITS U9 Futsal Championship March 5. Walker McKendry’s early hat-trick saw the Spitfires lead 3-0 at half-time. A brace by Wallace Stitt got the Sabres back into the match, however another goal from McKendry, one from Hunter Leigh, and one from Conner McKendry resulted in the 6-2 championship win.
In the league’s consolation final, the Thunderbirds shutout the Arrows. Emma Runions opened the T-Birds’ scoring in the first half. A goal from Delwyn Moore added to the score, seeing the Thunderbirds lead 2-0 at the half-time whistle. Moore added an insurance goal in the second half for the team. Final score: Thunderbirds 3, Arrows 0.
The BMO U12 Futsal Championship was settled in a dramatic penalty shoot-out. Team Messi led Team Ronaldo 3-2 at half-time. Goals by Grayson Hartle-Poirier (2) and Jackson Johnston propelled Messi into the lead. Gavin Empey and Malakai Charles’ goals kept Team Ronaldo in the game.
Hartle-Poirier added a pair of goals in the second half for Messi, while Charles, and Toby Austin scored for Ronaldo. The game was tied 4-4 at the final whistle, forcing the teams to penalties. Ronaldo won the championship on 4-3 on penalties.
The U12 consolation final saw 11 goals scored in the second half. Team Maradona built a 4-2 win over Team Pelé in the first half. Reid Dingwall (2), Paisley Rottier, and Carter Swank scored for Maradona; Bishop Barnhartd (2) for Pelé.
Scoring for both sides broke open in the second half. Maradona scored six more goals: Dingwall (2), Colin Wereley (2), Swank, and Rottier. Barnhartd scored five further goals for Pelé. The match ended in a 10-7 win for Maradona.
Second-seeded Fury fell to third-seeded Storm in the BMO U15 Futsal league semi-final 8-3. Taylor Cochrane scored four goals for Storm. Malakai Charles (2) Connor McMahon, and Henry Stabler each scored as well for Storm. Darcy Cinnamon scored twice, and Jaxson Lalonde-Testerink scored once for Fury.
Storm advanced to the Championship final, where they faced top-seeded Armada.
The two teams were tied 2-2 at half-time. Christian Markell and Hannah Stone scored for Armada, Gavin Pergunas and Taylor Cochrane scored for Storm. The second half of the game saw Armada run into a goalkeeper wall, as Storm’s goalie – Bennett Wubs – blocked all shots Armada had on target. Pergunas’ goal in the middle of the half sent Storm ahead 3-2. Despite Armada’s best efforts, Storm prevailed to win the league.
With SDUFC’s winter indoor leagues now concluded, volunteers are working on preparing for the Summer 2025 outdoor soccer season.