Ben de Haan named new South Dundas CAO

March 3, 2025 Editor News
Incoming South Dundas Chief Administrative Officer Ben de Haan, pictured here in July 28, 2021, when he attended the official sod-turning for the Morrisburg roundabout and streetscape project on behalf of SDG Counties.

MORRISBURG – South Dundas has a new Chief Administrative Officer. Ben de Haan, who has up until now been the Director of Transportation at SDG Counties, was announced by the municipality as the new CAO. The announcement was made Monday morning.

de Haan was recently seconded to North Dundas Township as its acting-CAO for about nine months in 2024. deHaan has been with the Counties since 2009, first as County Engineer, then Director of Transportation and Planning.

He is a graduate of McGill University (2003) and worked as a municipal engineer for a consulting firm before joining SDG Counties.

de Haan fills the vacancy left by Tim Mills, who departed for the CAO job in Cornwall last month.

de Haan’s first day on the job for South Dundas is April 7.

More on this in the March 5, 2025 print edition of The Leader.

