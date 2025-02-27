Quinn re-elected as Ford wins majority government

CORNWALL – Incumbent MPP Nolan Quinn has been re-elected. Quinn, who was first elected MPP in June 2022, took 62 per cent of the vote Thursday night (February 27). Quinn will be part of an expanded Doug Ford government. Ford won his third consecutive majority government, taking 78 of 124 seats. This is a one seat decrease. The PC Party of Ontario held 79 seats at dissolution.

After the polls closed, Quinn addressed a crowd at his campaign party held at a wing restaurant in Cornwall.

“It’s been a campaign-and-a-half,” he said to the cheering crowd of about 75 supporters. Quinn spoke of the campaign challenges, including some winter weather related mishaps of cars in the ditch.

The MPP-elect thanked his family, supporters, campaign staff, and campaign manager Adrian Bugelli.

“My commitment to SDSG has only grown stronger,” Quinn said. “We are on the cusp of really great things in this area.”

Across the province, the Ford led PCs won a majority and will form the next government. The Ontario NDP won 26 seats, down from 28 seats in the last parliament. The Liberals increased their seat count to 14 from nine seats at dissolution. Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner held on to his own seat in Guelph and maintained his party’s seat count at two seats.

Ford won his seat, as did NDP Leader Marit Stiles. As of 10 p.m., Liberal Leader Bonnie Crombie trailed the PC Party candidate by 1,500 votes in Mississauga East-Cooksville.

The snap election was called barely a month ago as Ford cited needing a “strong mandate” in the threat of tariffs from the United States.

Voter turnout in Stormont-Dundas-South Glengarry was 43.29 per cent, slightly less than two per cent above the provincial turnout.

As of 10 p.m. and with 91 per cent of polling stations in the riding reporting, Quinn had 23,463 votes cast for him (61.99 per cent), Liberal Devon Monkhouse received 7,241 votes (19.13 per cent), NDP candidate Jeremy Rose received 4,697 votes (12.41 per cent), Green Party candidate Nicholas Lapierre 951 votes (2.51 per cent), Stefan Kohut from the New Blue Party received 801 votes (2.12 per cent), and Brigitte Sugrue from the Ontario Party received 699 votes (1.85 per cent).

