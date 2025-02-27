Obituary – Rick Shaver

Passed away suddenly at the Winchester District Memorial Hospital on Monday, February 25, 2025, Rick Shaver of Dunbar, age 77. Beloved husband of the late Jo-Anne Shaver (nee Portal-Foster). Loving father of Danny Shaver (Monica) of Winchester Springs and Derek Shaver of Hanesville. Stepfather of Erica Scott (Mark) of Iroquois, Aaron Wopat (Tracey) of Winchester, Matias Espinoza (Robyn) of Fort McMurray and Justin Espinoza (April) of Winchester. Dear brother-in-law of Sharon Shaver of Dunbar. Rick will be fondly remembered by his grandchildren Cheyanne, Cassidy, Calvin, Austin, Alyssa, Elizabeth, Josh, Kristen, William, Christopher, Mallory, Nicholas, Sienna, Emily and his great-grandchildren Grace, Savannah, Kendra, Danika, Aurora and Sophia. He was predeceased by his parents Reg and Nellie Shaver (nee Presley), his daughter Kemberley, his great-granddaughter Kylie and his brother Ranald Shaver. He is also survived by nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

Friends may call at the Marsden McLaughlin Funeral Home in Williamsburg on Sunday, March 9th from 1-3 p.m. followed by a reception at the Royal Canadian Legion in Morrisburg. Donations to the Dundas Manor Nursing Home would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

