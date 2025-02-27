Obituary – Sandra Mae Prost

With sorrow, we announce the death of Sandra Mae Prost who passed peacefully on Tuesday, February 25, 2025. Beloved wife of Mart Prost for 52 years. Dear mother of Jaina Prost and Jason Prost. Survived by her special chosen family Enrique Astorga (Lisa), Joanne Etmanski (Christian), Malaika Astorga and Benjamin Astorga. She was predeceased by her parents Robert “Mac” and Marjorie Vance (nee Blackadder) and her brother Gordon Vance. Sandra will be fondly remembered by many dear friends in Ontario and Sebring, Florida.

Funeral Arrangements

A private family Celebration of Sandra’s life will be held at a later date. Donations to Cornwall Hospice would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

