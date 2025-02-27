Obituary – Larry Laframboise

February 14, 1942 - February 25, 2025

Passed away peacefully at the Woodland Villa Nursing Home in Long Sault on Tuesday, February 25, 2025, Larry Laframboise of Ingleside, age 83.  Loving husband and soulmate of Audrey Laframboise (nee Webb) for 52 years.  Loving brother of Mary Samson (Mike) of Cornwall.  Dear brother-in-law of Donna Webb (late Donald “Duffy”) of Ingleside.  Devoted uncle of Audrey’s nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.  He was predeceased by his parents Alex and Bertha Laframboise, his stepfather Armand Bissonnette, his foster parents Harve and Bernadette Dillabough, his brother-in-law Burton Webb and his sister-in-law Dorothy Brazolot (Terry).

Funeral Arrangements

Friends may call at the Marsden and McLaughlin Funeral Home, Williamsburg, on Saturday, March 1st from 11 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 1 p.m.  A reception will follow at Cedar Glen Golf Club.  Spring interment will be at Spruce Haven Cemetery in Brinston.  Donations to Spruce Haven Cemetery or the South Stormont Senior Support Centre would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by  cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”.    Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

