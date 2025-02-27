Obituary – Martina (Diny) Van Moorsel

Peacefully at the Dundas Manor on Monday, February 24, 2025, Diny Van Moorsel (nee Vanderheyden) formerly of Mariatown, age 92. Beloved wife of the late Harry Van Moorsel. Loving mother of MaryAnne Verhoeven (John) of Glen Becker, Suzanne Grisel (Rudy) of Metcalfe, Roseanne Morrow (Rick) of Inkerman, Dianne Lapier (David) of Williamsburg and Lori-Anne Van Moorsel of Morrisburg. Dear sister of Bertus Vanderheyden (Reit), Betsie Biemans (late Jan) and Marietje Knaapen (late Mathieu) all of the Netherlands. Oma will be sadly missed by her grandchildren: Karin MacPherson (John), Bryan Verhoeven (Brianna), Kelly Morrell (James), Kristin MacGregor (Ryan), Jessica Sztompka (Michael), Emily Ross (Dustin), Elizabeth Kirschner (Alex), Laura Casselman, Sarah Casselman (Nigel Vidler), Adam, Dean (Anna) and Ben (Emily) Lapier, Hillary Van Moorsel, Jessica Morrow (Adam) and Liam Morrow (Kennedi) and great-grandchildren: Will, Max, Ellie, Kate, Jack, Noah, Ethan, Liam, Lyla, Annie and Adrian. Predeceased by her brothers Gerard (Henrica), William and Theo Vanderheyden. Diny will be fondly remembered by her good friend Miep Jansen, her sisters-in-law Dina Vanderheyden, Mary Van Moorsel and Nolda Byvelds along with many nieces & nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

Friends may call at the Marsden and McLaughlin Funeral Home, Williamsburg on Thursday, February 27 from 5-9 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Mary’s Roman Catholic Church, Morrisburg on Friday, February 28th at 11 a.m. Interment will be at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Morrisburg. Donations to Dundas Manor Nursing Home or Winchester Hospital would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

