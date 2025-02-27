Transfer station design in-hand

MORRISBURG – The phase one design of the Matilda Transfer Station is now in municipal hands.

The design completed by WSP consulting for a cost of $9,625 depicts one way traffic flow through the site with a separate entrance and exit off Siebert Road.

“The design includes the construction of access ramps and an elevated drop off pad using a retaining wall,” explained Jeff Hyndman, director of transportation for South Dundas. “The access ramps and top of the transfer station will be paved to create easy maintenance during the winter season. Residents will drive up the ramp to the upper level and drop waste into the appropriate bins which will be at ground level.

The container bins will be placed on concrete slabs to prevent the bins from sinking and to allow for easy pick up and drop off.”

An initial Class D estimate shows the cost to construct the transfer station could be $2.7 million.

“The design is fine, but $2.7 million is a lot of money for this,” said South Dundas councillor Danielle Ward. “I’m not willing to invest $2.7 million in this.”

Council agreed and plans to further discuss the cost at a committee of the whole council meeting, by which time they plan to have a better class estimate in-hand.

With the changes in waste collection, which are significantly reducing the fill rate of the landfill, the latest documentation shows at least three years until the landfill is full. “So this isn’t a panic item,” Hyndman told council at their February 19 meeting.

“It’s great that we can take our time with it,” said South Dundas mayor Jason Broad.

“I want to ensure we are setting this up for long term success,” said South Dundas deputy mayor Marc St. Pierre.

He added that he would like to see it built a year in advance of when it will need to be operational.

“It would be nice also to have a plan for expansion built into it,” said South Dundas councillor Cole Veinotte.

While council accepted the conceptual design, they decided to wait until they further discuss project funding to take any action.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

Print

Reddit

