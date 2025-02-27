Ontario votes February 27

MORRISBURG – The provincial election is February 27, and you get to decide what party forms the next government and who the next premier of Ontario will be.

Stormont-Dundas-South Glengarry has six candidates running this election: incumbent PC Party of Ontario candidate Nolan Quinn; Ontario NDP candidate Jeremy Rose; Ontario Liberal candidate Devon Monkhouse; Green Party of Ontario candidate Nicholas Lapierre; New Blue candidate Stefan Kohut; and Ontario Party candidate Brigitte Sugrue.

Polls open at 9 a.m. and are open until 9 p.m. In South Dundas, polling stations are located at Matilda Hall in Dixon’s Corners, the Iroquois Civic Centre in Iroquois, and Morrisburg Public School in Morrisburg. If you are unaware of where to vote, visit http://elections.on.ca and enter your postal code in the Voter Information Service section.

Results will begin to be announced once the polls close at 9 p.m. For up-to-date coverage on election night, visit The Leader’s website www.morrisburgleader.ca. Results will be updated as released.

