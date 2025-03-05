This week’s headlines in The Leader – March 5, 2025

This week’s headlines in The Leader include:
- Ben de Haan hired as South Dundas CAO;
- Nolan Quinn re-elected MPP;
- Rose reflects on NDP campaign and results;
- Dundas Manor fundraising hits $14.5 million;
- Grant funds new firefighter coveralls;
- Skyview 2 BESS Environmental Assessment underway;
- Editorial – Low turnout is everyone’s problem;
- Women’s Day a call to action to accelerate women’s equality;
- Game Over – Jr. Lions exit playoffs;
- Gold for Seaway DHS band;
- These stories and more in The Leader.
Pick up your copy of The Leader, in-stores now. Select stories are published online beginning Thursdays.