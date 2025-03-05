This week’s headlines in The Leader – March 5, 2025

March 5, 2025 Editor News

This week’s headlines in The Leader include:

  • Ben de Haan hired as South Dundas CAO;
  • Nolan Quinn re-elected MPP;
  • Rose reflects on NDP campaign and results;
  • Dundas Manor fundraising hits $14.5 million;
  • Grant funds new firefighter coveralls;
  • Skyview 2 BESS Environmental Assessment underway;
  • Editorial – Low turnout is everyone’s problem;
  • Women’s Day a call to action to accelerate women’s equality;
  • Game Over – Jr. Lions exit playoffs;
  • Gold for Seaway DHS band;
  • These stories and more in The Leader.

Pick up your copy of The Leader, in-stores now. Select stories are published online beginning Thursdays.

