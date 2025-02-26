This week’s headlines in The Leader – February 26, 2025

This week’s headlines in The Leader include:
- Transfer station design in-hand;
- Forestry Unit next purchase for SDFES;
- Ontario votes February 27;
- Boys and Girls Club coming to South Dundas for a limited time;
- Overtime drama keeps Jr. Lions in the playoffs;
- Local Canadian Club read to celebrate its 100th anniversary;
- SDUFC looks ahead to 2025 summer season;
- Editorial – CBC mandate changes not enough;
- St. Lawrence Acoustic Stage welcomes Laura Cortese;
- These stories and much more in The Leader.
Pick up your copy of The Leader, in-stores now. Select stories published online beginning Thursday.