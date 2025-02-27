South Dundas United soccer looks ahead to 2025 summer season

IROQUOIS – Entering its 29th season, the local soccer club in Iroquois is preparing for an expanded season of soccer for youth and adults this summer.

Registration for soccer leagues run by the South Dundas United FC, formerly known as the South Dundas Soccer Association, opened at the start of the year and are now into high gear.

The club expanded its summer program from 10 to 11 weeks last year, and is looking to run multiple weeknight development sessions in addition to tis Saturday morning leagues.

“The more soccer opportunities we can provide to youth, the better,” said club Vice President Bryan Holmes.

SDUFC offered a Wednesday night skills night in addition to its Saturday leagues. This year, Holmes said the club is looking at having specific skills nights for goalkeeping and other skill development.

This season, registration is open to all youth born between 2007 and 2021. SDUFC organizes its leagues into two-year groups until U14, then larger groups for older ages. Each week, players train for approximately 45 minutes on Saturdays, developing soccer skills, then the balance of the time is for a game to put the skills learned into action. Planned leagues for the summer 2025 season include U5, U7, U9, U11, U14, and U18.

Unlike some sports and organizations, there are no residency restrictions on signing up for soccer with SDUFC. All youth, regardless of abilities, are welcome. For several years, the club has promoted its inclusivity, including removing gender identification for teams, opting for a co-ed model for all leagues.

“The soccer community here in South Dundas is a safe space for anyone who wants to play,” said club President Phil Blancher.

This year, the registration fee for all SDUFC soccer programming is $50 per player per season. The club offers fall outdoor and winter indoor soccer seasons in addition to its popular summer leagues.

“This club is fortunate to have great support from the business community through its sponsorship program,” Blancher said. “It is because of this, registration fees did not increase this year, making the soccer program the most accessible and affordable soccer programming in Eastern Ontario.”

This year is a transition year as the club’s season sponsorship for its U11 and older leagues is changing. For the past two years, BMO has been a title sponsor through its national youth soccer club sponsorship program. BMO’s sponsorship ends at the end of March.

“The club has really benefited from BMO’s support these last two years, especially with our registration numbers returning to pre-pandemic levels,” Blancher said. “That said, SDUFC does have a new title sponsor for our older leagues and that will be announced more formally in a few weeks.”

He confirmed that the Tim Hortons TimBITS sponsorship continues for the younger U5 to U9 leagues.

“TimBITS is a great program and we’re really fortunate to have the longstanding support from Tim Hortons for youth sports,” Blancher said.

While registration is open for all youth programs this summer, fall, and winter, the club’s adult soccer league is also looking for players.

Launched in 2024, SDUFC’s inaugural summer adult league saw four teams compete from July to the end of August on Thursday nights. That league returns, with an earlier start and finish.

“The adult league starting last year was special, especially for many of the players,” Blancher explained. “Many of those playing either grew up playing soccer here, or have coached and volunteered here. Instead of what you normally see – parents cheering on the kids – there were many nights where the kids were on the sidelines cheering on their parents playing.”

The hope for organizers is to expand the league from four to six teams this year, all playing 7v7 soccer.

Circling back, Blancher said the goal of the club, whether it is youth or adult soccer, is to be an option that is as accessible for everyone.

“There is a lot of choice for sports out there, and there is a lot that is super expensive. Thanks to the work of our volunteers, our board, sponsors and supporters, we’re able to keep providing this sport where you don’t need a lot of things to play; where kids young and old can go out and have fun, be active, grow, and it doesn’t break the bank.”

Registration for the SDUFC Youth Summer soccer leagues is open until April 14. Information and registration forms can be found on the organization’s website at www.southdundasunited.ca/registration-2025

