South Dundas Chamber of Commerce announces plans for 2025 at AGM

MORRISBURG – Twenty people attended the South Dundas Chamber of Commerce annual general meeting held February 5, at 7:30 a.m. at the Morrisburg Legion.

Those in attendance heard from president Randy North and manager Heidi Mackenzie about the efforts of the organization over the past year and their plans going forward.

“We had some good events,” said North mentioning a boat cruise and last year’s mayor’s breakfast.

Both were networking events with the boat cruise roughly breaking even and the Mayor’s Breakfast raising about $500 for the organization.

The annual trade show, which is the organization’s biggest fundraiser, last year raised about $5,000 for the South Dundas Chamber of Commerce.

North reminded those in attendance that this year’s trade show will take place May 2 and 3 at the Morrisburg arena.

Mackenzie urged everyone at the meeting to get involved in the trade show. “We’d like to keep it community-based and make it about South Dundas.”

She said the plan is to have various demonstrations from business and community groups centre stage for this year’s entertainment.

“I do need everybody’s help,” said Mackenzie. “Let’s all work together.”

North also explained that the Mayor’s Breakfast event will be changed from a Mayor’s Breakfast to a VIP breakfast featuring South Dundas Mayor Jason Broad, MPP Nolan Quinn and MP Eric Duncan. It will take place March 6 at the Morrisburg Legion at 7:15 a.m.

The biggest change for the South Dundas Chamber of Commerce is their recent change in location.

As of February 3, the South Dundas Chamber of Commerce office is located on the first floor of the South Dundas Municipal Centre.

“This move is a great thing,” said Mackenzie. “Now we can work more closely with the municipality and get a better idea of what is happening in South Dundas. It also allows us to promote ourselves better.”

The South Dundas Chamber of Commerce now consists of about 70 members.

In 2024, the financial statements showed a loss of $5,482.

Members of the 2025 South Dundas Chamber of Commerce board include: Randy North (president), Beth Carhart (vice president), Kaitlyn Guerkink (treasurer), Loralee Carruthers (secretary), Brad Parks, Rachel Hewetson, Jim Cooper and James Arsenault (board members).

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

Print

Reddit

