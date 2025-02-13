Editorial – No business case for road download

Since 2024, the SDG Counties’ transportation department has been studying its county road network, looking at possible rationalization of some of the roads. One of the roads identified for potential downloading from the Counties to a local municipality is County Road 40 in South Dundas, also known as Stampville Road. South Dundas council heard a presentation from SDG Transportation Director Ben deHaan at its January 22 meeting.

In the Counties’ pitch, deHaan said that the road being owned by South Dundas would give the municipality more flexibility in granting land access for new driveways if there are developments along the road. There is precedent for road transfers. South Dundas took ownership of County Road 1 south of the Iroquois roundabout and the entirety of County Road 4/Lakeshore Drive. SDG Counties also uploaded Upper Canada Road from South Dundas, extending CR 41 to CR 2. However, this is where the rubber meets the road.

The CR 4/Lakeshore Drive download to South Dundas included the road being brought up to a good state of repair. An agreement was put in place that covered the cost of upcoming culvert replacement after South Dundas assumed ownership of the road. The swap of CR 1/Carman Road and Upper Canada Road/CR 41 was a like-for-like exchange – both roads were not in great shape.

Presently, CR 40/Stampville Road is in poor shape. It is narrow, riddled with potholes and patches, and the shoulders are narrow. In a county that prides itself on having good roads, this road goes against that goal. But there are many reasons against South Dundas taking ownership of the road. In his presentation, deHaan said that SDG and South Dundas could share the cost of improving the road before handing it over. That goes against past recent precedent. There is also limited potential for increased development along the road. This was confirmed at the same meeting by SDG planner Stephanie Morin.

Most of the road already has the allowed number of farm severances, and as the road is north of Highway 401, it is in the designated farm area – meaning there is less flexibility for residential development as those lands are considered agriculture-priority. South Dundas already provides winter maintenance to the road under contract from SDG. Transferring the road to South Dundas means the municipality would assume all the risk, and summer maintenance costs, and half of what would need to be spent to bring the road up to good condition.

Taking ownership of Lakeshore Drive has been a boon for South Dundas. After that road was assumed, additional severances spurred development. Housing has grown along the waterfront road, which in turn added millions to property valuation on the tax rolls. Stampville Road has little growth potential, and with cost-sharing improvements to the road with SDG, there is no value to South Dundas in assuming ownership of the road. It should remain a county road – no deal.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

Print

Reddit

