Liberals parachute candidate into SDSG

CORNWALL – A Toronto-based realtor is the new Liberal Party of Ontario candidate for Stormont-Dundas-South Glengary in the upcoming provincial election.

Devon Monkhouse was acclaimed the candidate for the riding by the party on February 7. He is the second parachute candidate to represent the Liberals in this riding this election.

Monkhouse replaces Ryan St. Jean, who was appointed the candidate but later withdrew.

Monkhouse is from the Ottawa area originally and is a member of the LPO’s Rural and Northern Commission, which was set up after the 2022 election to help rebuild the party in rural and northern ridings in Ontario.

At publication deadline, it is unknown if Monkhouse’s candidacy in the riding was officially filed with Elections Ontario.

Candidates have to register by February 13 at 2 p.m. to appear on the ballot for advanced voting.

Voters go to the polls on February 27.

