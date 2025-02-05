Obituary – Garth W. Cramer

June 20, 1954 - January 20, 2025

February 5, 2025 Editor Obituaries

Passed away suddenly at home on Monday, January 20, 2025, Garth William Cramer of Morrisburg, age 70. Loving husband of Kelly Grenier. Garth is survived by his son Jordan Robson-Cramer of Montreal, his daughter Paige Robson-Cramer (Dustin) of Victoria, his grandson Milo, his brother Gregory Cramer of Winnipeg, his niece Chloe Allard-Cramer of Winnipeg, his nephew Francois Allard-Cramer of Winnipeg, his sister-cousin Natalie Woods (Adrian) of Victoria and his beloved canine companion Poppy. He was predeceased by his parents William and Roberta Cramer (nee Dyer) and his beloved canine companion Rascal who he affectionately called “Angel-boy”.

Cremation has taken place. Donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or the O.S.P.C.A. would be gratefully appreciated. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

Garth was: an avid arts enthusiast; consummate historian/political buff/genealogy hobbyist; strategic communicator by trade, and lifelong devout Montreal Canadians fan by obsession! Go HABs GO for Garth!

Since you’re here…

… Thanks for reading this article. Local news is important. We hope that you continue to support local news in your community by reading The Leader, online and in print. Please consider subscribing to the print edition of the newspaper. Click here to subscribe today.

Subscribe to Email Alerts

Enter your email address to subscribe to Email Alerts and receive notifications of new posts by email whenever The Leader publishes new content on our website.