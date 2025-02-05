Obituary – Garth W. Cramer

Passed away suddenly at home on Monday, January 20, 2025, Garth William Cramer of Morrisburg, age 70. Loving husband of Kelly Grenier. Garth is survived by his son Jordan Robson-Cramer of Montreal, his daughter Paige Robson-Cramer (Dustin) of Victoria, his grandson Milo, his brother Gregory Cramer of Winnipeg, his niece Chloe Allard-Cramer of Winnipeg, his nephew Francois Allard-Cramer of Winnipeg, his sister-cousin Natalie Woods (Adrian) of Victoria and his beloved canine companion Poppy. He was predeceased by his parents William and Roberta Cramer (nee Dyer) and his beloved canine companion Rascal who he affectionately called “Angel-boy”.

Cremation has taken place. Donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or the O.S.P.C.A. would be gratefully appreciated. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

Garth was: an avid arts enthusiast; consummate historian/political buff/genealogy hobbyist; strategic communicator by trade, and lifelong devout Montreal Canadians fan by obsession! Go HABs GO for Garth!

