This week's headlines in The Leader – February 5, 2025

February 5, 2025 Editor News

This week’s headlines in The Leader include:

  • Liberal candidate out, NDP candidate in SDSG;
  • Fee increases forthcoming;
  • South Dundas council chooses Russell for animal control services;
  • 2025 Budget bylaw approved;
  • Acting CAO needed;
  • Trust request denied;
  • SNC and Ducks Unlimited partnership making Two Creeks restoration possible;
  • Editorial – Everyone loses in Canada/US Trade War;
  • Lions remain in 7th place as season winds down;
  • Singer Alysha Brilla thrills the St. Lawrence Acoustic Stage crowd;
  • These stories and more in The Leader.

Pick up your copy of The Leader, in-stores now. Select stories online beginning Thursday.

 

