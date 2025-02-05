Obituary – Cameron Dale Dillabough

It is with profound sadness that we bring the news of the passing of Cam Dillabough, formerly of Morrisburg, ON, on January 23rd, peacefully at home with Judy and Opie by his side. Left to celebrate his life are his life love Judy Dickenson and monster Maine Coon Opie, sister Deanna (Roger) Bouchard, brother Phillip (Laurie) Dillabough and brother-in-law John Dickenson (Joan), his nieces and nephews, large extended family, many friends and CIAC colleagues.

We would like to offer our heartfelt thank you to: Alisa Hoggard, there are no words; Dr. Jennifer Young for her caring heart; Dr. Dan Ricciuto for his humanity and commitment to Cam; The Dream Team and everyone who visited us from Best Care; all who gave good care on the 2nd floor surgical ward at CGMH. And many more. It takes a village. Per Cam’s wishes there will be no services.

Should you wish to honour Cam, a donation to the Collingwood General and Marine Hospital New Hospital Fund would be most appreciated. cgmhf.com/donation/. Thank you. Arrangements entrusted to Fawcett Funeral Home – Collingwood.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

Print

Reddit

