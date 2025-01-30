Obituary – Mack Lewis

June 26, 1947 - January 28, 2025

January 30, 2025 Editor Obituaries

Passed away suddenly at home on Tuesday, January 28, 2025, Mack Lewis of Iroquois, age 77.  Beloved husband of the late Susan Lewis (nee Casselman).  Loving father of Robert Lewis (Jennifer) of Iroquois. Loving grandfather of Jacob and great-grandfather of Zay. Beloved son of Grace Lewis of Iroquois.  Dear brother of Lorna Lewis-McIntosh Jablonski (Hubert) of Elma, Karl Lewis (Bev) of Iroquois and Barbara Bradford (Carl) of Iroquois.  He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

A public graveside service will be held at the Dundela Cemetery in the spring of 2025.  Donations to the Dundas County Hospice would be gratefully acknowledged by the family.  If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”.  Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

