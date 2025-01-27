Obituary – Cameron Martel

After years of battling Parkinson’s with stubborn determination and enduring appreciation for life’s brighter moments, Cameron H. Martel died peacefully at the age of 84 on January 24th with his family by his side. He was caring, steadfast, and witty up to his very last moments.

Cam—often known affectionately as “Cammy” or just “Martel”—was born in Cornwall, Ont. to parents Donald and Sadie Martel. After Sadie’s untimely death, Donald remarried Agnes Martel, who cared dearly for Cam and his two brothers, eldest Glenn and youngest Leonard (both predeceased). Cam was a devoted husband to his wife Teri (nee Morrison), with whom he had the gift of spending 56 joyful years of love, friendship, and laughs. Cam was a loving and endlessly supportive father to two daughters, Janet (Peter Mackinnon) and Sara (Mark Hayward), and a beloved Papa to his grandson Leo. Cam passed down the importance of helping others, working hard, and appreciating a good joke, even—or perhaps especially—in tough times. Cam was also loved and admired by many sister- and brother-in-laws, as well as nieces and nephews across the Morrison and Martel families. He was a loyal buddy and reliable good-time seeker to so many dear friends.

Cam often fondly recalled his early days in Cornwall and years spent as a Stormont Dundas & Glengarry Highlanders Reservist. He left eastern Ontario in the 1960s to venture across the province for work and play, eventually returning in 1974.

He settled in Morrisburg with Teri when he took over Old Authors Farm. Some of his happiest days were spent hunting down rare books and chatting with equally rare and interesting dealers who shared his passion.

Cam was an active member of the community, dedicating countless hours to committee work and municipal service, including serving as Warden of the United Counties of SD&G, sitting on the South Dundas Municipal Council, and long membership at the Legion and the Glens’ Association.

Family, friends, and neighbours will forever miss Cam’s generosity, mischievous smile, well-timed quips, and abundant historical knowledge he loved to share, solicited or not. You will be missed Cammy.

Funeral Arrangements

Friends may call at the Marsden McLaughlin Funeral Home in Williamsburg on Saturday, February 1st from 1-4 p.m. A Memorial service will be held at the Royal Canadian Legion in Morrisburg on Sunday, February 2nd at 2 p.m. A reception will follow.

Teri and family wish to thank the staff at Winchester District Memorial Hospital for their care and kindness; donations to Winchester Hospital would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

