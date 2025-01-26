Obituary – Jim Primrose

Owner of Jim’s Performance Plus

Passed away peacefully at the Brockville General Hospital on Thursday, January 23, 2025, Jim Primrose of Iroquois, age 81. Beloved husband of the late Sandra Primrose (nee Empey). Loving father of Patty Primrose (Matt DeVries) of Tincap and Jimmy Dean Primrose of Iroquois. Dear brother of Lottie Grootjans (late Gert) of North Augusta, Darcy Primrose (Marnie) of Domville, Joan Murphy (late Gary) of Prescott and Helen McIntosh of Guelph. Dear brother-in-law of Colleen Primrose of Liverpool, Nova Scotia. He was predeceased by his parents John and Cora Primrose (nee Helmer) and his brother John Primrose. He is also survived by nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

A Celebration of Jim’s life will be held at the Royal Canadian Legion in Morrisburg on Saturday, February 1, 2025, from 1-4 p.m. Donations to the Parkinson’s Society or J.W. MacIntosh Senior Support Services would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com

