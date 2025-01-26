Obituary – Graham Stewart

Passed away peacefully at the Granite Ridge Nursing Home in Stittsville on Wednesday, January 22, 2024, Graham Stewart, formerly of Morrisburg, age 72. Dear brother of Carl of Williamsburg, Joyce McCormick (Terry) of St. Catharines and Larry of Williamsburg. Dear brother-in-law of Sheila Stewart of St. Catharines. Graham will be fondly remembered by several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. He was predeceased by his parents Ernie and Grace Stewart (nee Garlough) and his brothers Dale and Rae Stewart

Funeral Arrangements

Friends may call at the Marsden & McLaughlin Funeral Home in Williamsburg on Tuesday, January 28th from 10 a.m. until time of the funeral service at 11 a.m. Interment will be at New Union Cemetery in Williamsburg. Donations to Community Living Dundas County would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

Print

Reddit

