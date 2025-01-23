Making way for $170 million of new housing in Iroquois

IROQUOIS – The biggest housing development in South Dundas since the 1950s Seaway project – and one that has the potential to nearly double the population of Iroquois is now underway.

Significant pre-servicing ground clearing work was in full action last week, changing the visual landscape of the 30 acre development area on the north side of County Road 2 in the vicinity of Elm Street.

The $170 million Valecraft Homes Merkley Oaks subdivision, which will bring 313 new housing units to town, will inject millions into the local economy, because as Valecraft owner and vice president Frank Nieuwkoop explained, he will fulfill his promise of using as many local trades as possible.

Tomlinson was awarded the services contract. They were one of four companies who submitted bids.

Phase one of the project, will consist of 13 single detached homes, 10 semi-detached homes and 18 townhouses. Also, the first two of eight planned 16 unit apartment buildings will be constructed.

Valecraft is hosting a special event Saturday, January 25 from noon until 4 p.m. to commemorate opening sales for the project.

A community gathering where people can warm up by the fire pit to enjoy complimentary Beavertails and have the opportunity to meet Valecraft’s owners and discuss the project is taking place at the corner of County Road 2 and Rooney Street where the sales office is located.

“Everyone in the local community is welcome to come out and see the plans, look at what’s being built and meet Diane (Brunet) and I,” said Nieuwkoop.

“I get the people don’t always want growth, but change is important,” said Nieuwkoop, “Because as change happens, we learn to do better.”

“This will be part of a revitalization of the whole area,” he added.

“We want people to come out and ask us questions, see what we have to offer, what we have planned and maybe reserve a new home.”

“I think people will be impressed with what they see,” he said.

Nieuwkoop told The Leader that in the industry their pre-pandemic claim to fame was that they had never missed a closing date in 37 years. “We’re going to continue that tradition as we go forward.”

As an added attraction, Chris Neil of the Ottawa Senators, will be at the January 25 event to sign autographs.

At the opening day event site plans and floor plans will be available for viewing inside the sales trailer.

As soon as weather permits, likely at the end of March, groundbreaking for services and construction will start on the model home which they expect to have completed by fall.

The Merkley Oaks subdivision development will take about five years to reach full completion.

Valecraft had hoped to get construction started in June 2024, but it took until now to get all of the necessary approvals in place.

