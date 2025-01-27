Obituary – Mary Rutters

Passed away peacefully at the Woodland Villa Nursing Home in Long Sault on Sunday, January 26, 2025, Mary Rutters (nee VanVugt) of Morrisburg, age 94. Loving wife of Clem Rutters for 72 years. Loving mother of Adriaan Rutters (Faye), Marian Liezert (Dale) and Jacqueline McMillan (Ron). Dear sister of Bert VanVugt (Maria), Toon VanVugt (Anne) and Piet VanVugt (Jeanne). Oma will be fondly remembered by her grandchildren Catherine (Mike), Jeff (Jenn), Amy (Jimmy), Chrissy-Anne, Kiel (Karen), Cynthia (Jay), David (Kristina), Trevor (Tracy), Fred (Carrie), Theo (Julie), Gordon (Natasha), Catherina, Travis (Logan), Zachary (Marissa), Christopher (Hannah), 30 great-grandchildren and 1 great, great-grandchild. She was predeceased by her parents Petrus and Maria VanVugt (nee Wagemakers), her son Frank Rutters, her sisters Annie Ackermans (Ad), Johanna Doremalen (Chris) and her brothers Theodorus VanVugt, Adrianus VanVugt (Johanna), Cees VanVugt (Marie), Jan VanVugt (Leonie) and Tiest VanVugt (Betsy). She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Mary of the Presentation Catholic Church in Chesterville on Thursday, January 30, 2025, at 11 a.m. followed by a reception at the Royal Canadian Legion in Chesterville. Donations to the Alzheimer’s Society would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please. notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

