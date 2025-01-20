Obituary – Patricia Whitteker

Passed away peacefully at the Winchester District Memorial Hospital on Tuesday, December 31, 2024, Pat Whitteker (nee Skehar) of Brinston, age 69. Loving wife of Russell Whitteker. Stepmother of Eric Whitteker (Betty) and Douglas Whitteker. Dear sister of Thomas Skehar (Vicki) and Connie Skehar (Sam). Mother-in-law of Louise Bovin-Way (Don). Pat will be fondly remembered by her grandchildren Haylee, Erin-Marie, Ella-Mae, Lorelei, Evelyn and her great-grandchildren Emmaleigh, Rowdy, Brinley and Jensen. Dear aunt of Steven, Samantha, Kyle, Breanne and Rebecca. She was predeceased by her parents Harry and Velma Skehar (nee Hnatiuk), her sons James Edward Skehar and Christian Adam Paquette and her sister Arlene Skehar.

Funeral Arrangements

Friends may call at the Marsden and McLaughlin Funeral Home in Williamsburg on Monday, January 13th from 10 a.m. until time of the memorial service at 11 a.m. Donations to the Winchester District Memorial Hospital would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

