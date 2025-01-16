South Dundas council lands at 5.45 per cent tax increase

MORRISBURG – South Dundas staff whittled a nearly 12 per cent budget increase proposed in December 2024 down to eight per cent for the January 14 budget meeting Monday.

Staff achieved most of that four per cent reduction by eliminating the bulk of the new staffing positions requested at the December budget meeting.

Of the dozen new positions initially suggested by staff, only two remained in the second round of budget deliberations.

Council agreed with all of the recommendations put forward by staff and made a couple of minor adjustments of their own to lower the increase further.

South Dundas deputy mayor Marc St. Pierre suggested that a $90,000 arena dehumidifier project be funded from reserves rather than taxation, saying that the purpose of reserves and reserve funds was for rainy day projects such as this.

South Dundas councillor Danielle Ward also suggested a playground project and Iroquois waterfront pathway lighting project be funded through the parkland reserve fund. “That reserve is fairly healthy,” she said, adding that more development will add more funds into this reserve.

With these changes all taken into account the 2025 South Dundas tax rate increase will land at 5.45 per cent, which when combined with the counties and education levy will be about 4.5 per cent.

This year’s budget puts $3.5 million into reserves and then draws $4 from reserves.

“So we are depleting our reserves,” said South Dundas treasurer Julie Stewart.

The reserve balance remains at about $8.4 million.

Of the 5.45 per cent increase, South Dundas mayor Jason Broad said: “This is a good number for our residents.”

The treasury department will review the numbers associated with the changes proposed at Monday’s meeting and prepare the resolution for formal approval of the 2025 budget at the January 22 regular council meeting.

The biggest capital project approved in the 2025 budget is the Iroquois Plaza project which will see $1.5 million worth of parking lot and curbing replacements along with sewer relining.

The Morrisburg Plaza project, which is significantly more complicated and costly, is being pushed to 2026 with only the engineering and design work for the project funded in this year’s budget. Both of these projects will be funded through debt financing.

Road paving projects in the 2025 budget include: Muttonville Road, Hutt Road, Roy Road, Hummel Road, Brooks Road, Young Road, Pigeon Island Road, and DeJong Road.

“We need to get serious about our village streets and be aggressive on that for next year,” said Deputy Mayor St. Pierre. “For 2025 we will keep the plan as is, but in 2026 we need a good plan for our village streets.”

Grants and donations receive council’s consideration

South Dundas council received over $72,000 in requests for their grants and donations program that gives area volunteer and community organizations the chance to receive financial or in-kind support from the Municipality of South Dundas.

With $80,000 in the budget to cover those requests, $50,000 of which is already pledged to Dundas Manor, it was up to council to determine which requests to fulfill. All of the requests from the Matilda Recreation Commitee were referred to the EDP fund, to which that group has access because of their location.

Financial requests from organizations that in council’s minds should be funded by other levels of government were cut from the budget.

Councillor Danielle Ward pointed out that while Iroquois Marine Search and Rescue provides a great service, it should be federally funded, not municipally funded. Council agreed. Although they are not granting the group’s financial request, they will waive docking fees for the group’s rescue boat.

Using that same logic, financial requests from Beyond 21 and Habitat for Humanity were denied because such social and housing programming falls within provincial jurisdiction.

The most debate was over a $24,300 funding request from J.W. MacIntosh Community Support Services to fund a drive for its transportation service.

“I have a problem funding a position for another organization,” said Ward.

“This service has a direct impact on our people who use this facility. It’s just as important as Dundas Manor,” argued South Dundas deputy mayor Marc St. Pierre.

The mayor called the decision a “tough call,” but agreed to funding of $15,000 which is the same as last year.

Most community event/festival requests were granted financial contributions for the same amount as 2024.

