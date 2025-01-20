Obituary – Betty Roe

Betty Jean Louise Roe in her 93rd year, passed away peacefully at the Southbridge Nursing Home in Cornwall on Monday January 13th 2025. Betty was the beloved wife of late Ronald V.A. Roe, both formally of Carleton Place, On. Betty was born in Lisle On, June 17th, 1932 to a military family. Raised in Kingston On. till her marriage in 1953 to a military man. Betty was a stay at home mom, devoting her time to her family, as well as volunteering wherever she could…church, hospital, library, and historical societies. She also loved sewing ( making all the clothes for her family when children were young) to quilting, crocheting, needlepoint, and knitting. She also was one of the first “Angels” providing knitted items for Premies at the Rich Little Neonatal unit at the Civic Hospital.

Betty leaves behind two of her three children, David Roe(Jane Whetzel) of Tucson Arizona, Mary (Robert) Casselman of Morrisburg, her baby sister Mae Rombough of Ellenton Florida, and her Daughter-in-law, Monica Roe of Pincourt QC. Betty was a loving Nana to Betty Jane( Gaetan), Nora (Nick), Lorie(Patrick), and her step grandsons, Dale, Matthew, and Geoffrey all in Arizona. She was loved by her Great Grandchildren, Julianne, Abbie, Relena, Charlotte, Faye, Isaac, and Evie. Betty is predeceased by her husband( Ron), her parents Walter and Norah Ratcliffe, her sisters Eileen Loasby and Grace Mitton, her brothers-in law, Eric Mitton, John Loasby and John Rombough, her infant sister Norah, and her eldest son W.Mark Roe.

Funeral Arrangements

There will be no service at this time. Betty will be cremated and inurned along with her husband in the family plot in Munster, On with a private family gathering in the spring. Donations to CHEO would be greatly acknowledged by the family. If you making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com

