Obituary – Gary “Shack” Jarvis

Passed away suddenly at the Montfort Hospital in Ottawa on Monday, January 13, 2025, Gary Jarvis of Morrisburg, age 63. Much loved son of Dallas Jarvis (nee Hollister) of Morrisburg and the late Bill Jarvis. Loving companion of Glenda Eavers. Loving father of Jason Denio (Erin) of Morrisburg, Kyle Jarvis (Jenny) of Constance Bay, Kyle Gallinger (Hillary Brownlee) of Morrisburg and Andrew “A.J.” Jarvis (Catie) of Morrisburg. Loving grandfather of Calleigh, Kadence and a new arrival to be born in July of 2025. Dear brother of Nancy Baldwin of Morrisburg and Jeff “Smiley” Jarvis (Verna) of Cornwall. Gary will be fondly remembered by his aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and many friends throughout the area

Funeral Arrangements

Friends may call at the Royal Canadian Legion in Morrisburg on Sunday from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. A memorial service will be held at the Legion on Monday, January 20th at 11 a.m. A reception will follow. Spring interment of cremated remains will be at St. Lawrence Valley Union Cemetery in Long Sault. Donations to the Royal Canadian Legion in Morrisburg would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

