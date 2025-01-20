Obituary – Larry Stitt

October 9, 1951 - January 14, 2025

January 20, 2025 Editor Obituaries

Passed away suddenly at the Ottawa Civic Hospital on Tuesday, January 14, 2025, Larry Stitt of Morrisburg, age 73.  Loving husband of Brenda Stitt (nee Hodgson) for 45 years.  Loving father of Robbie Stitt (Joyce) of Ingleside and Sarah Couto (Dan) of St. Lazare, Quebec.  Dear brother of Rosie Stitt of Morrisburg and Marilyn Hummel of Morrisburg.  Larry will be fondly remembered by his grandchildren Naomi, Emma, Lyla, Chloe, Tiago, Wallace and all the members of the Hodgson family.  He was predeceased by his parents Bruce and Ruth Stitt (nee Wallace) and his granddaughter Addyson.  He is also survived by several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

A Celebration of Larry’s life will be held at the Royal Canadian Legion in Morrisburg on Saturday, January 18th from 1-4 p.m.  Memories of Larry will be shared at 2:30 p.m.  Donations to the Royal Canadian Legion in Morrisburg would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”.   Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com

