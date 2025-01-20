Obituary – Donald Casselman

Passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, January 16, 2025, Donald Casselman of Cornwall, age 87. Loving husband of Betty Casselman (nee Veley). Loving father of Susan Schwerdtfeger (Stewart) of Riverside Heights, Donna Cryderman (Tim) of Osnabruck Centre and Ted Casselman (Noah) of Cornwall. Dear brother of Hazel Prunner (late Kenneth) of Long Sault and Rose Secord (Bruce) of Morrisburg. He was predeceased by his parents Enos and Isabel Casselman (nee Shaw), his son David Casselman and his sister Helen Lavigne (late Lester). Don will be fondly remembered by his grandsons Troy, Lucas and Matthew and his great-grandchildren Emmett, Ethan, Isla and Blake.

Funeral Arrangements

A graveside service will be held at the New Union Cemetery in the spring of 2025. Donations to the Canadian Cancer Society would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

