South Dundas CAO departs for Cornwall job

MORRISBURG – South Dundas’ chief administrative officer, Tim Mills, has been hired as the next CAO for the City of Cornwall.

Mills, who arrived in South Dundas in late April 2023, takes over the CAO job in Cornwall after that city parted ways with its then-CAO Mathieu Fleury in October 2024.

“Tim’s collaborative leadership style and commitment to excellence have significantly advanced our municipality,” said South Dundas Mayor Jason Broad. “His ability to bring together staff, Council, and community partners has created a lasting positive attitude and culture for South Dundas. We particularly value his focus on development and community-driven initiatives that will benefit our residents for years to come.”

Mills was previously the CAO of South Glengarry Township, a role he took after retiring from the Upper Canada District School Board.

“Working with a Council dedicated to community engagement and good governance has been incredibly rewarding,” said Mills. “The collaborative spirit of our senior leadership team and staff has made South Dundas an exceptional workplace.”

Cornwall Mayor Justin Towndale welcomed Mills in the city’s announcement.

“On behalf of The City of Cornwall, I’m pleased to welcome Tim Mills as our Chief Administrative Officer,” said Cornwall Mayor Justin Towndale. “Mr. Mills’ local roots and wealth of experience make him ideal for this important leadership position.”

Mills’ resignation from South Dundas is effective February 21 and he begins his role in Cornwall on February 24.

