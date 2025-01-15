This week’s headlines in The Leader – January 15, 2025

January 15, 2025 Editor News

This week’s headlines in The Leader include:

  • Council lands at 5.45 per cent tax increase;
  • South Dundas CAO Mills departing for Cornwall;
  • Search for a new CAO gets started;
  • Grands and donations receive council’s consideration;
  • UCDSB internet shutdown not related to larger data breach;
  • North Dundas man charged with indecencies;
  • Editorial – Unbecoming behaviour unneeded;
  • Lions drop points in playoff push;
  • Intimate Acoustics showcase presented a grand evening;
  • These stories and much more in The Leader.

Pick up your copy of The Leader, in-stores now. Select stories published online beginning Thursdays.

