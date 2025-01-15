This week’s headlines in The Leader – January 15, 2025

This week’s headlines in The Leader include:
- Council lands at 5.45 per cent tax increase;
- South Dundas CAO Mills departing for Cornwall;
- Search for a new CAO gets started;
- Grands and donations receive council’s consideration;
- UCDSB internet shutdown not related to larger data breach;
- North Dundas man charged with indecencies;
- Editorial – Unbecoming behaviour unneeded;
- Lions drop points in playoff push;
- Intimate Acoustics showcase presented a grand evening;
- These stories and much more in The Leader.
Pick up your copy of The Leader, in-stores now. Select stories published online beginning Thursdays.