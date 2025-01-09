Cyber event forces UCDSB schools offline

BROCKVILLE – Some students returned to class from Christmas break on January 6 with an unwanted gift – no internet. A January 5 cyber attack against the Upper Canada District School Board in Eastern Ontario has shut down internet services until further notice. The attack affects all 77 schools in the board, and its administrative offices.

“This is not how we planned to return from the winter break, but we are happy that students will be back in the classroom – even if we are offline,” the board said in a message to parents and guardians on Sunday.

Officials confirmed on Monday (January 6) that the disruption was related to an ongoing “cyber incident.”

According to the board, there was no indication at that time that any personal data had been compromised.

Several school boards in the Toronto region were compromised in a ransomware attack in June 2024. Ransomware attacks involve malicious software that blocks access to a device or network’s files until a payment is made. Typically, in a ransomware attack, confidential information is also uploaded online and published without consent. This is a leading information source for criminals in online identity theft or other exploits.

In 2016, nearly 150,000 Ontario students were affected by a Distributed Denial of Service attack that disrupted provincial EQAO tests.

A DDoS attack uses a group of internet servers that attempt to access a targeted server or network, overwhelming the target’s resources and either slowing or denying access.

The type of cyber attack, and how long it will take for internet services to resume at the board, was not confirmed by UCDSB officials. A November 2022 DDoS attack near Toronto knocked out internet services at the York Region District School Board for over a week.

Responding to questions from The Leader, Jeremy Hobbs, executive superintendent of business services, said the UCDSB is taking extra steps to protect the board’s network.

“Schools are open and running based on our emergency response procedures,” he explained. “On Sunday, we took prompt action by retaining cybersecurity experts who are working around the clock to assist in recovery efforts relating to the incident.”

Hobbs confirmed that the Brockville Police Service was notified of the incident.

“The Brockville Police has been made aware of the incident and continues to liaise with subject matter experts who have been working closely with the Upper Canada District School Board,” the BPS said in a statement.

Until further notice, online services such as e-Learning and the board’s “My Family Room” app will not be available. School email accounts for students, teachers, or administration will not be accessible either.

Localized social media posts on the UCDSB’s channels will also not be updated except by the board’s central office.

Families are asked to contact their student’s individual schools by phone if reporting absences. The board said it will update with more details when they become available.

