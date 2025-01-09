St. Lawrence Acoustic Stage welcomes six artists

MORRISBURG – Saturday, January 11, music lovers attending the St. Lawrence Acoustic Stage Intimate Acoustics Showcase are in for a wonderful evening. The SLAS is bringing six exciting and diverse artists, established and emerging, to Upper Canada Playhouse, artists who will create an night of unforgettable music. Coming to share their music are Kaleb Hikele, Ben Vallée, IssaBel, Katie Ditschun, Mathew Magneson and Rachel Campbell.

They look forward to their live performance at Morrisburg’s Upper Canada Playhouse.

As IssaBel puts it, “When I am on stage, see (the audience’s) smiles, their feelings toward my songs, this is the moment I love. Their energy motivates me on stage, knowing my passion in music is worth every second.” Her love of live performance is echoed by fellow artists Ben Vallée and Katie Ditschun. “I love absolutely everything about connecting with audiences of any size,” Ben said. “There is something uniquely magical about playing a set where in song after song the audience becomes more attentive, leading me to sing as gently and sincerely as I can.” Katie too revels in that wonderful connection with an audience. “I love the feeling of sharing a moving, musical moment with a group of people. There is just something wonderful about being able to take an audience through an emotional journey.”

A prolific recording artist and indie troubadour, Kaleb Hikele is a Toronto based singer and folk rocker. He recently released his 12th album, ‘My Mind is Like a Radio,’ and has been touring across Ontario. He has opened for artists like Julian Taylor and was the winner of the 2024 Forest City London Music Award for Ontario Independent Recording Artist.

Mathew Magneson is a young Metis singer and songwriter, who has also scored and produced films in his Toronto home base. He delights in connecting with his audiences, and is very willing to experiment with musical genres. He loves all types of music, and pulls his unique sound from a variety of styles.

Rachel Campbell from Alexandria is a multi faceted musician. Not only classically trained in voice, violin and piano, she also performs on harp, mandolin, cajon and guitar. She has played with bands ranging in styles from celtic punk to classical. And, as a solo performer, she has experimented with indie folk rock, willing to seek out many venues to music.

Ben Vallée, from Montreal, is a singer/songwriter, and a pedal steel guitarist. He loves listening to country/folk, and describes his style as “pretty strictly country/alt country. My solo sets swing between those and blue grass. I have been, and always will be inspired by the lives of those around me when I am writing songs. I write about personal events too.”

Katie Ditschun, from Alexandria, released her debut album, ‘Spare Skirt’, in 2018. She describes her musical style as “eclectic.” Raised with classical music, she “swerved into jazz and contemporary music” and now creates music that is a “mixture of pop, folk, jazz and adult contemporary” which will be reflected in her upcoming release, ‘There Will Be Flowers.’ A key theme for her is love “but not only romantic love – self, family, friends – what connects us, what drives us apart, what brings us back together.”

Still in her teens, IssaBel, an Ottawa-based singer and songwriter, has already gained a following with her unique originals and covers. She released two new singles in 2023. She admits “I am not completely stuck in a specific genre. Depending on the message and emotion of my originals,” she might experiment with “folk, soft rock, R&B and Soul, and perhaps a little bit of a Spanish touch.” As a young artist, at the beginning of her career, she writes of emotions and themes that intrigue her. “My brand is empathy, self love and growth, fully expressed through the love of music.”

Intimate Acoustics, Saturday, January 11, 2025, hosted by the St. Lawrence Acoustic Stage at Upper Canada Playhouse, promises to be an evening of varied, fascinating, exciting music, performed by six very talented performers. Don’t miss the opportunity to see and hear Kaleb Hikele, Mathew Magneson, Rachel Campbell, Ben Vallée, IssaBel and Katie Ditschun live on stage.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

Print

Reddit

