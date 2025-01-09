Morrisburg Lions’ win to keep playoff spot

MORRISBURG – Earning two out of four points this past weekend with a win over the Almonte Inferno, the Morrisburg Lions remain in eighth and final playoff spot in the National Capital Junior Hockey League.

The Lions had a quick start in the first period of their game against the division-leading Westport Rideaus January 4, scoring back-to-back power-play goals. Bennett Harty (from Ashton Adams and Kahontiio Lazore) seven minutes in, was followed by a second power-play goal – this time from Wyatt Barkley (from Harty and Ben Lapier.) This was Barkley’s first goal as a rookie with the team. The Rideaus cut the Lions’ lead in half in the final minute of the period, resulting in the Lions leading 2-1 after 20 minutes.

Westport tied the game early in the second period and took the lead with a power-play goal later on. A final goal in the third period finished turning the tables on the Lions as they lost 4-2 to the Rideaus.

The team quickly dusted themselves off from the loss and hosted the Almonte Inferno less than 24 hours later.

Lukas Rozon (from Callum Stevenson and Shamus McDonald) gave the Lions a 1-0 lead in the first period. Rookie Jordan Elliott added to the score with his power-play goal early in the second period (from Lapier and Rozon). This was Elliott’s first goal in the NCJHL. Almonte burned Morrisburg with a power-play goal of their own late in the period. Morrisburg still led Almonte 2-1 going into the third period.

Rozon restored the Lions two-goal lead with his goal halfway through the third period. A late goal by the Inferno was not enough to catch the Lions, as they held on to win 3-2.

The Lions improve to 17 points on the season (8-18-1) with seven games remaining in their regular season schedule. Morrisburg is one point behind the Clarence Castors for seventh place, and five points out of sixth place.

The team will play the next two games on the road. January 10, the Lions travel to Westport for a rematch against the Rideaus. January 11, the team travels to Chesterville to square off again against the North Dundas Rockets.

The Lions’ next home game is Friday, January 17 when the team will host the Almonte Inferno again.

