Editorial – Coordination needed for groups

We are fortunate in South Dundas that we have many groups and organizations who work to improve our community. Service organizations support many initiatives in and around the community for people of all ages. Volunteer sport groups ensure youth have different opportunities. Many groups have similar missions and/or goals, and each is valuable to the community in its own way. However, for all the good work by these groups, there is a lack of communication and coordination that – if accomplished – could benefit all groups involved, and the community.

Several organizations have fundraising goals, and often compete for the same attention and financial support for their initiatives. Some of those fundraising goals are huge, like the Dundas Manor campaign, while others, like the new multi-use pad for the Morrisburg Waterfront, a new soccer goal set for the local soccer organization, or funds for improving the Iroquois outdoor rink, are considerably smaller in scope. Coordination between the area groups and organizations fundraising may improve the outcomes for all involved. Working in a collaborative manner on joint fundraising initiatives, or even just informing everyone who is raising money for what, could help all groups reach their fundraising goals.

Donations are also an area where coordination could improve the situation for all groups involved. For example, this past Christmas saw the South Dundas Fire and Emergency Services collecting toys in a toy drive supporting the Children’s Aid Society of SD&G, while the Morrisburg and District Lions Club, along with volunteers in Iroquois, were collecting toys through its annual Angel Tree program. Both initiatives were important and worthwhile in the community, however there was confusion among some in the community about what appeared to be two competing requests – even though it was not intended to be seen as a competition. Collaboration and communication with clear messaging might have opened up opportunities for both groups to improve success.

Scheduling is another issue, especially when it comes to youth activities. While South Dundas is fortunate to have many groups representing most major sports, there are often times when youth have to choose one sport over another due to scheduling conflicts. Some groups are better at trying to coordinate games or practices with other organizations. This is also an issue with municipally-run programs, which often have event scheduling conflicts with other groups. Better communication and coordination between the groups, and the municipality, will improve this. As many have the goal of providing for youth recreation and sport for all, working together can provide more opportunity for those whom these organizations exist to serve.

The aphorism, “a rising tide lifts all boats,” applies. Improved communication and collaboration between all groups serving the community, in whatever manner they serve, will benefit everyone in that community. All it will take is the willingness to collaborate.

