Seven Festive RIDE charges in SDG

SDG – Stormont, Dundas, and Glengarry OPP officers were out over the holiday season as part of the provincial police’s RIDE campaign.

Between November 21, 2024 and New Year’s Day 2025, SD&G officers conducted 104 Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere stops in the Counties. In all, seven people were charged with impaired driving. Local OPP did not issue any warnings during their RIDE operations.

Across the OPP’s East Region, police conducted 1,200 RIDE checks, charging 113 drivers and issuing 29 range warning suspensions. Those are issued for drivers who register a blood-alcohol count of between 0.05 and 0.08.

In Ontario, OPP conducted 9,268 RIDE events, charging 743 drivers and issuing 155 range warning suspensions.

“While Festive RIDE may be over, OPP members across East Region will continue to hold RIDE programs and be on the lookout for those who choose to endanger lives by driving while impaired,” said Chief Superintendent Lisa Wilhelm – OPP East Region Commander. “Even one impaired driver on the roads is one too many.”

