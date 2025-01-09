North Dundas begins search for new CAO

WINCHESTER – North Dundas Township council approved moving forward on hiring a new Chief Administrative Officer at their December 18., 2024 meeting.

The township parted ways with long-time CAO Angela Rutley in late-October 2024.

North Dundas is working with the Human Resources Manager from SDG Counties, Kristen Sommers, during the recruitment process.

The position has a posted salary range of $140,050 to $166,727 – depending on the experience of a successful candidate.

A three person panel of North Dundas council and staff will comprise the hiring committee. The window for applications for the position will close on January 20.

The CAO is the only employee of a municipal government that is directly hired by, and reports to, an elected council.

North Dundas’ Director of Development Services Calvin Pol is presently acting-CAO for the township until the vacancy is filled.

