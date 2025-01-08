This week’s headlines in The Leader – January 8, 2025

January 8, 2025 Editor News

This week’s headlines in The Leader include:

  • Cyber event forces UCDSB schools offline;
  • Morrisburg waterfront Christmas Tree bonfire draws a crowd;
  • Cutting services to save money – recommendations presented;
  • Phase two plans for Iroquois Esso lands;
  • 401 Powerhouse development;
  • North Dundas begins search for new CAO;
  • Editorial – Coordination needed for groups;
  • Another St. Lawrence Seaway season closes;
  • Lions’ win to keep playoff spot;
  • St. Lawrence Acoustic Stage welcomes six artists;
  • These stories and much more in The Leader.

Pick up your copy of The Leader, in-stores now. Select stories are published online beginning Thursday.

 

