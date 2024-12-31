This week’s headlines in The Leader – January 1, 2025

Happy New Year, one day early. Due to New Year’s falling on our regular publication date, The Leader is in stores and mailboxes one day early.

Here are this week’s headlines:

North Dundas draft budget 13 per cent increase;

What a year 2024 has been – our year-end interview with South Dundas Mayor Jason Broad;

Five year sentence for Morrisburg stabbing;

Enrolment up at area school boards;

Editorial – Looking ahead at 2025;

A look back on 2024’s headlines;

A review of South Dundas and SDG Counties councils in 2024;

These stories and much more.

Pick up your copy of The Leader, in-stores December 31 (a day early.) Select stories published online beginning Thursday.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

Print

Reddit

