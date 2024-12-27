Obituary – Betty Tuttle

Passed away peacefully at the Maxville Manor Nursing Home on Monday, December 23, 2024, Betty Tuttle (nee Coulthart) of Morrisburg, in her 98th year. Loving mother of Lee Tuttle (late Gale) of Brockville and Larry Tuttle (Carole) of Ottawa. Betty will be remembered by her grandchildren Tammy Moore (Brian) and Brent Tuttle and her great-grandchildren Madison and Brittany. She was predeceased by her parents John and Mary Coulthart (nee Shaver), her infant daughter and her brother Ted Coulthart. She is also survived by nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

Friends may call at the Marsden and McLaughlin Funeral Home in Williamsburg on Saturday, December 28th from 9:30 a.m. until time of the funeral service at 11 a.m. Spring interment will be at Mount Pleasant Cemetery in Morrisburg. Donations to the Dundas County Hospice would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

