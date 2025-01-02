Top-five news stories online at morrisburgleader.ca

MORRISBURG – The year 2024 was busy for The Leader’s online platform, morrisburgleader.ca. Overall website traffic was up 15 per cent from 2023, despite the blockage of Canadian News content by social media company Meta (Facebook and Instagram.)

Each year, staff compile a list of the top five news stories from our website, based on the traffic received by online users.

The fifth most-viewed story in 2024 was our coverage of the February 22nd massive fire at Sevita International. The soy bean company’s original buildings that included its primary export processing facility were destroyed in the blaze that required the North Dundas Fire Service to have help from North Grenville and South Dundas to fight.

Fourth on the top-five list was The Leader’s coverage of the conclusion and sentencing of Iroquois developer Edouard Bonamie. Bonamie, a convicted fraudster with a 50-year criminal record, pleaded guilty in 2022 to a string of charges relating to an international yacht fraud scheme. He was sentenced to three years in prison. The 75 year old was to serve two years and two months once his pre-sentencing custody was factored in. Several civil court cases are still ongoing against him, his wife, and his affiliated companies.

The third-most viewed story on The Leader’s website in 2024 was our coverage of the February stabbing of a woman in Morrisburg. The assailant was originally charged with attempted murder, however a plea deal lowered that charge to aggravated assault and criminal harassment. The woman later recovered from her injuries.

A tragic collision between two SUVs and an asphalt truck south of Williamsburg was the second most viewed news story on The Leader’s website. The 50-year old male driver of the primary SUV died at the scene. The first SUV collided with the truck, then a second SUV that was behind it.

The number one story of 2024 on our website was our coverage of the Total Solar Eclipse. The once in a lifetime eclipse darkened skies along the St. Lawrence River on April 8. The event became a major tourist draw for the region as thousands turned out to witness the celestial event.

Our most read editorial online was a virtual tie between two editorials. The first was published on November 7 titled “Remembering all who served Canada.” This commented on the need for more support for veterans of Canada’s mission in Afghanistan. The second editorial, published August 14 titled “Action needed before tragedy occurs” commented on the need for increased speed monitoring of residential areas of South Dundas prone to aggressive speeding.

In what has become an annual tradition on The Leader’s website, Williamsburg native and HGTV personality Brian McCourt was lucky number 13 in our yearly website review. McCourt was interviewed in the April 5, 2017 print edition of The Leader, which was published online a day later. He was debuting his new show, Backyard Builds, with co-host Sarah Keenleyside. Journalist Wendy Gibb interviewed McCourt and since then, he has appeared at or near the top of our online traffic posts each year since.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

Print

Reddit

