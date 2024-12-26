SDG moves to expropriation for road project

CORNWALL – SDG Counties council approved starting the expropriation process for a portion of a property near Maxville which is needed for the upcoming County Road 22 reconstruction project.

The property is one of three where land is needed to widen the right-of-way for the CR 22 project. SDG Counties plans to rebuild the busy road between Highway 138 and Maxville in 2025.

Transportation Director Ben deHaan told council that the two of the three property owners have been working with the Counties on a deal, but staff have not been able to get in contact with the third property owner.

Staff will continue to try to contact the owner in order to negotiate a purchase of the land. Council approved the action to begin expropriation proceedings to take over the land.

More money for Cornwall Jail

SDG Council approved a funding agreement for $53,085.67 for Rural Economic Development funds for the SDG Jail. The nearly 200 year old jail, closed in 2002, is currently used the tourism department as an attraction. The funding will enable some rehabilitation work at the facility, which should increase the number of visits per year to the attraction,

Bell out, Rogers in

Council approved a new service agreement with Rogers Wireless for municipally-owned cellphone and lines. IT Director Mike St. Onge told council in his report that switching providers will eventually lead to about $1,600 per month in savings. Rogers will provide service to 133 devices including 77 phones, 10 tablets, and 31 library hot spots.

The new Rogers agreement will see an average net bill of $3,300 per month cut nearly half to $1,635. The change to Rogers takes into account the newly expanded cell phone infrastructure by the company as part of the Eastern Ontario Rural Network funding project.

More sick days for staff

SDG Council approved an improvement to the benefits for counties staff, adding three sick days to the previously alloted five sick days per year.

The benefits increase was recommended following staff looking at the six lower-tier municipalities and what their sick day policy allows. North Dundas and South Glengarry already offer eight sick days, South Stormont and North Glengarry nine, South Dundas 10, and North Stormont 18.

SDG signs on to Rural Road Safety call

Council approved via its consent agenda a call by the Municipality of South Dundas for the province to establish a Rural Road Safety Program.

The resolution recognizes that while 17 per cent of Ontario’s population, 55 per cent of road fatalities are on rural roads. Rural roads and the maintenance of those roads are a fiscal strain on municipal finances. This resolution calls for more funding from the province to maintain the rural roads with safety in mind. South Dundas council approved the resolution in November.

